German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has said that Germany seeks to expand the scope of bilateral trade relations. He said that two business delegations are scheduled to visit Pakistan to explore collaboration with their Pakistani counterparts.

Addressing the gathering of the business community at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), the ambassador clarified that one German delegation would represent the water and sanitation sector while the other would be from the agriculture sector.

Schlagheck pointed out that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany amounted to over 3 billion euros with the trade balance in favour of Pakistan.