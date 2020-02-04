KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) concerns over Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Kaleem Imam were genuine. “He has links with the political parties sitting in the opposition in the Sindh Assembly,” he alleged.
He said the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had given nothing to people, but inflation and unemployment.
Speaking to journalists after attending the opening ceremony of a school here on Monday, Ghani said, “According to statistics, the inflation in January has increased more than what it was in December.”
He said that the government of PTI was the only government which had made it difficult for people to perform pilgrimage. Ghani said that there was no item whose price had not increased manifold under the present government.
Provincial Minister for Information said that because of this government’s flawed policies, everyone was suffering immensely.
Earlier, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Government Secondary School, built in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Yousaf Goth, Surjani Town, Ghani said health and education sectors had always topped the Sindh government’s priorities.
The provincial minister for information said that was why whenever the people of Sindh voted for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), it spent exclusively on these two important sectors.
Ghani said that just as the officials of the USAID, the parents, the teachers and the students were very happy for becoming part of this important event.
He said he too was extremely happy to be here at the school’s opening ceremony.
The provincial minister, while acknowledging the efforts of the USAID, said that the Agency was assisting the Sindh government immensely under the Sindh Basic Education Programme in improving not only the schools’ infrastructure, but also the quality and the standard of education in these schools throughout the province.