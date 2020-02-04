Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for In­formation and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that Pakistan People’s Par­ty’s (PPP) concerns over Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Kal­eem Imam were genuine. “He has links with the po­litical parties sitting in the opposition in the Sindh Assembly,” he alleged.

He said the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had given nothing to people, but inflation and unem­ployment.

Speaking to journalists after attending the open­ing ceremony of a school here on Monday, Ghani said, “According to statis­tics, the inflation in Janu­ary has increased more than what it was in De­cember.”

He said that the govern­ment of PTI was the only government which had made it difficult for peo­ple to perform pilgrim­age. Ghani said that there was no item whose price had not increased mani­fold under the present government.

Provincial Minister for Information said that be­cause of this government’s flawed policies, everyone was suffering immensely.

Earlier, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Government Secondary School, built in collabora­tion with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Yousaf Goth, Surjani Town, Ghani said health and edu­cation sectors had always topped the Sindh govern­ment’s priorities.

The provincial minister for information said that was why whenever the people of Sindh voted for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), it spent exclusively on these two important sectors.

Ghani said that just as the officials of the USAID, the parents, the teachers and the stu­dents were very happy for becoming part of this important event.

He said he too was ex­tremely happy to be here at the school’s opening ceremony.

The provincial minis­ter, while acknowledg­ing the efforts of the USAID, said that the Agency was assisting the Sindh government immensely under the Sindh Basic Education Programme in improv­ing not only the schools’ infrastructure, but also the quality and the stan­dard of education in these schools through­out the province.