Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold shed Rs450 on Monday and was traded at Rs91,050 against Rs91,500 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs385 and was trade at Rs78,061 against Rs78,446. The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs857.33. In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $11 and was traded at $1579 as compared to $1590 of last trading day, the association reported.