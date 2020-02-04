Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that entire world acknowledges the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces . The 220 million people of Pakistan will jointly have to defeat the economic and all other challenges. Present government is ensuring 100 per cent transparency and merit in the country. In Sha Allah, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan will gain its real glory. After the Great Britain, the issuance of travel advisory by America, Norway and Portugal for Pakistan is welcoming and world is now acknowledge the peace and stability in Pakistan.

He was addressing the 4th convocation of Hi-Tech University where Board of Governors Chairman Lt. Gen. Abdullah Dogar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Younas Javed, BoG Members, faculty members, parent and students were also present. A total of 815 male and female graduates received degrees including 13 Ph.Ds. In the MS Programmes, Zia Ullah Aslam, Khadeja Khatoon, Bushra Jabeen, Israr Ahmed, Mehshan Ali Khan, Javeria Abid, Yasir Hameed, Zohaib Ashiq and Mohammad Riaz received gold medals.

In his address, Ch Sarwar said, we could bring Pakistan at par with developed countries by attaining excellence in science and technology, and modern knowledge and techniques. For this purpose, he said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was achieving hallmarks in national development and the youth was being provided with the best opportunities of having access to quality education and advancement so that they could play an esteemed role for Pakistan in future.

He said that while celebrating the success and achievements, the personalities behind these remarkable successes of students should also be paid greater tributes. Parents render boundless sacrifices for their children and the children must also fully focus on their studies, considering their parents’ sacrifices.

He said that Islam highlights the importance of education and the Muslims had swayed the world till they had been advancing in education and when they deviated from education, other nations overpowered them.

Punjab Governor said that Pakistani have proved their metal in various countries of the world and brought laurels to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan gained US $ 15 million benefits with GSP-Plus by Europe.

After assuming as Governor, promotion of higher education is my top priority. We have ended ad-hocism and appointed efficient vice chancellors on merit which raised substantially the quality of education.

He said that Pakistan’s major challenges are poverty alleviation, elimination of terrorism and extremism, agricultural development and economic prosperity for which the entire nation will jointly have to fight these challenges. He said that present government’s policies, efforts for inter-faith harmony, and elimination of terrorism had been appreciated at every level.

Hi-Tech University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younas Javed said that Pakistani students were second to none in the world and maintaining this standard of talent, the graduates of this university must continue their efforts and come up to the expectations of their parents and teachers.