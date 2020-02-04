Share:

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers from treasury and opposition, on the first day of discussion on Kashmir issue, paid rich tributes to the people of Kashmir for their determination, commitment and struggle. The MNs were of the view that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would eventually pave the way for their freedom. The discussion is to continue today as well as the lower house of parliament will unanimously pass a resolution today [Tuesday] condemning decision of imposing curfew and recently passed ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’ in India.

The opposition parties asked government impose ‘diplomatic emergency’ and take meaningful step for this cause. PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muahmmad Asif said unfinished agenda of partition can only be fulfilled by taking meaningful steps.

He said that there was a need to put in meaningful diplomatic efforts. “Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) is not playing its role...It is dead horse now,” he said government should focus on its diplomatic efforts.

India has turned the Occupied Kashmir into a biggest prison of the world. He urged the government to reinforce its efforts for highlighting the issue at every forum. “There is need to administer polio drop to foreign policy of incumbent government,” he said, mentioning that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his era had sent representatives to more than 30 countries for this cause.

PPP-P’s senior MNA and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the government should impose diplomatic emergency in the country for Kashmir cause. He strongly condemned imposition of curfew in Kashmir. “Passing resolution is not enough. Diplomatic efforts should be increased to resolve the longstanding issue,” he said. PPP-P’s MNA also held present government responsible for not being able to get finished the curfew imposed by Indian government.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned newly introduced ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’ in India. “‘Citizenship Amendment Act’ has exposed the mindset of Modi government,” he said, mentioning Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the wishes of people in Kashmir.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Fakhar Imam, initiating the discussion over the prevailing situation in the Occupied Kashmir, has said that resolution of the long standing Kashmir dispute is dire need of the hour as two nuclear states are standing eyeball to eyeball over the issue.

He said PTI’s government with its efforts has once again been internationalized the Kashmir issue. He said there was still a need of support from the international community. Senior parliamentarian now standing in the pavilions of PTI said that Kashmiri people are facing worst kind of suppression and difficulties due to imposition of curfew. “Use of pallet guns is worst kind of human rights violation,” Fakhar observed, lauding the incumbent government for showing a gesture to repatriate Indian pilot. He also criticized Indian government on its ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly said the Quaid-e-Azam’s vision about creation of Pakistan was based on the ‘Two-Nation Theory’ and the same has been vindicated after the illegal and unilateral action of India on 5th August.

MMA MNA Maulna Akbar Chitrali proposed to government to announce ‘Jihad’ for the solution of Kashmir issue. “Other Islamic countries will also join, if we announce Jihad for the solution of Kashmir,” he said.