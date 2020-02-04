Share:

National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser stated on Monday that the Government has decided to take up the Kashmir issue in the ongoing assembly session. He furthr hinted that it is expected that a resolution will also be possibly passed unanimously in favour of the oppressed masses living under siege in the IOJK.

Addressing an event organised by the Islamabad Private schools Network and Islamabad Private School Association in connection with Kashmir Solidarity day, the NA Speaker addressed the concerns for Kashmiri voices being suppressed by reiterating that the people stand united on the Kashmir issue.

Children took part in tableau performance, speeches and posters to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.