LAHORE - Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood who called on Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Monday assured the latter that government will implement the agreed formula in letter and spirit.

The Federal Minister reportedly gave his word after Ch Parvez Elahi ruled out the possibility of renegotiation on the settled issues and stressed their implementation as a pre-requisite to move forward on other matters.

Shafqat Mahmood is member of the new Committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to settle the coalition issues with the PML-Q. Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar are the other two members in this Committee.

After the meeting which continued for one-and half hour, Shafqat Mahmood told the media that it was held in a cordial atmosphere.

No PML-Q leader, however, accompanied him during his interaction with the media persons.

The Federal Minister made it clear that talks with the PML-Q would resume from the point where they had ended during negotiations conducted by the previous committee.

“There would be no renegotiation on the already agreed points”, he clarified, adding, that negotiation teams from the two sides will hold another meeting soon to move forward.

“All issues will be settled when the negotiation teams from both sides meet again”, he added.

Shafqat said that if there were any hurdles in the way of implementing the agreed points, the government will remove them in consultation with the PML-Q leadership.

The Minister believed that PTI had very strong relations with the PML-Q which will be further strengthened in the days to come.

He insisted that the two parties had unanimity of views on all national issues. “What the PML-Q thinks is better [for the country], we also think on the same lines”, he added.

Monday’s meeting between Ch Parvez Elahi and Shafqat Mahmood was held a day after the PML-Q leadership had a meeting to review its relationship with the government.

The PML-Q leadership had on Sunday sent a strong message to the government that it will not hold any further negotiations on the power-sharing formula. It had demanded implementation on the already settled matters before taking up any new issues with the government.

Meanwhile, Ch Parvez Elahi on Monday said that PML-Q was not ready to make any compromise on its share of power as agreed with the government as part of a power-sharing deal.

“We will not budge an inch from our rights as a coalition partner”, he observed while talking a news channel.

He also admitted that his party was not having a good working relationship with the PTI government as a coalition partner.

“We are not having the kind of [good] relationship with present government that we once had with Asif Ali Zardari as allies of the then government”, he stated.

Parvez Elahi said that PTI government has had a bad experience of dealing with the Jamaate-i-Islami in KPK.

“Perhaps, Khan sab now thinks that all allies are like Jamaat-e-Islami”, he said.

Parvez Elahi suspected that some PTI leaders were creating misunderstandings between them and Prime Minister Imran Khan.