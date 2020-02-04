Share:

RAWALPINDI - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday has said that government is working on a comprehensive plan to address grievances of business community. We are striving hard to balance Gas and electricity prices so that cost of doing business can be lowered.

The Government do feel the pain and very much concerned about the trouble faced by the masses. The Governor office is also engaged with state bank of Pakistan for opening accounts for freelancers and providing ease in payment solutions for persons engaged in online business.

Speaking on the launching ceremony of an expo and conference titled Digital Exports and Industries Automation Conference organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at a local hotel in Rawalpindi.

We are engaged and through consultation with the business community on the business matters. It would be helpful to make decisions that will meet the demands of most traders and Prime Minister has given special directive to solve the problem of refund of traders.

He appreciated RCCI for organizing the conference and exhibition and also asked chamber to send their proposal on tax matters and other issues to his office which will be addressed on priority.

We understand that economy is going through a tough period and through increase consultation and close ties, we believe that the government will overcome on these problems, mainly inflation.

Earlier President RCCI Saboor Malik gave a brief introduction on IT Conference and Expo and apprised the participants about the scope and challenges faced by the IT companies in the country.

He demanded for IT Park and University at Punjab House annexe in Rawalpindi. He also emphasized on lowering inflation via lowering POL prices and interest rate.

The major aim of this expo was to encourage the business community to be aware of the latest trends and promote the use of advanced technology in promoting trade.

Later Governor Punjab visited stalls and appreciated work on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and medical equipment and digital solutions.