The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting will be held in Islamabad today.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will preside over the meeting. According to sources, an eight-point agenda would be discussed during the meeting.

According to sources, the ECC is expected to approve a hike in gas prices for the financial year 2019-20. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had earlier proposed a 214pc hike in gas prices. The ECC had deferred the proposal to increase the gas prices during the last meeting.