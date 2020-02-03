Share:

Heimlich maneuver is a procedure used to aid a choking person who is conscious and unable to talk. The heimlich maneuver pushes air out of the person’s lungs and makes him cough. The force of the cough may then move the object out of his airway. On other hand, the people are almost totally unaware of it because the 95% of the death of choking occur in the home environment every year.

According to Injury Facts 2017, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury death. Of the 5,051 people who died from choking in 2015, 2,848 were older than 74. Food is often responsible for choking in the elderly. Besides, when a person is alone and choking, he/she’ll be unable to effectively deliver back blows to itself, but still can perform the abdominal thrusts to dislodge the object. Heimlich maneuver is also called (abdominal thrusts).

The government, and health authorities are requested to spread awareness on choking with the simple method for the sake of humanity.

AHMED KARIM,

Kech.