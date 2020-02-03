Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce (IMPCC) H-8/4 on Monday accomplished the electoral process of college management committee for the academic year 2019-2021.

A statement released said that a meeting of parents and teachers of the college was held to accomplish the electoral process of college management committee.

The electoral process aimed at ensuring a dynamic role of community in college academics and administration.

Musa Kaleem was unanimously elected by the community as President of College Management Committee. The community of parents and guardians elected finance secretary and two executive members unanimously. Prof. Abdul Basit was elected as general secretary while Prof. Abdul Khaliq and Prof. Ishfaq Ahmed were elected as executive members from the institution.

The committee will work under the chairmanship of Prof. Syed Izhar-ul-Hassan Bukhari, the principal of IMPCC H-8/4, Islamabad. The college management committee has been established to bring together parents and teachers to support the college and assist to provide a high quality education to the students.