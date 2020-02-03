Share:

Pakistan is considered one of the agri-based economy where almost its 45% of GDP depends on agricultural goods. During the green revolution Pakistan could not take any advantages of green revolution because of a new independent country. The more focus was on structured adjustment. On the other side, in the world all of the developed economies are industrial-based economy.

Besides, knowing the importance of industries the government does not focus on this. Due to the high cost office and lack of transportation facilities the foreign or domestic investors are in deep think while the option of investing in Pakistan comes in their mind.

To think about the growth and development of Pakistan the self-interest seeker politico must put a glance towards this sector which is really the source of development.

SHAHID HAMEED,

Kech.