TEHRAN - Iran has ceased co-operation with Ukraine in its investigation into the downing of Ukrainian passenger jet PS752 by Iranian missiles last month. It comes after leaked remarks suggested Iran knew immediately that it had struck the plane.

Ukrainian TV aired an exchange between air traffic control and a pilot who was landing as the jet crashed.

The Iranian pilot allegedly states he saw a flash like missile fire in the sky, and then an explosion. Iran initially denied responsibility for the downing on 8 January that killed 176, but Ukraine’s president said the conversation proved the country knew the flight had been hit by a missile.

At the time Iran was on high alert, having fired ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of top Iranian general QasemSoleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

“We will no longer provide any documents to the Ukrainians,” the head of the Iranian investigation team, Hassan Rezaeifar, told Iranian news agency Mehr on Monday.

In the aftermath of the incident, Iran agreed to co-operate in investigating with “foreign experts”.

There are clearly tensions over the conduct of the investigation, the BBC’s correspondent in Ukraine Jonah Fisher explains.

Ukraine wants to look at the black box flight recorders. Iran has been stalling for weeks and is insisting on trying to extract the information in Tehran, he adds.

What’s in the leaked recording?

The recording is of a conversation between an Iranian pilot who was landing shortly after the doomed Ukrainian passenger jet took off, and the control tower in Tehran.

In an audio clip published by a Ukrainian YouTube channel, the Aseman Airlines pilot says he is seeing lights in the sky ahead.

“Is this an active area? There’s lights like a missile. Is there anything?” he says.

“Nothing has been reported to us. What’s the light like?” the controller replies.

The pilot says: “It’s the light of a missile.”

Iran 'arrests person who filmed plane downing'

After a few minutes, the Iranian pilot tells the control tower he has just seen a "big light from an explosion".