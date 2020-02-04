Share:

Iran will be committed to its pledges if the members of the nuclear agreement fulfill their obligations, the country's president on Tuesday stressed during a meeting in the capital Tehran with the EU foreign policy chief.

Hassan Rouhani said in his meeting meeting with Josep Borrell that his country is still ready to cooperate with the EU to settle issues.

When the other side implements its full obligations, Iran will become committed to its obligations as well, Rouhani added.

On Tehran's steps in the context of reducing its nuclear obligations, Rouhani said this measure comes under the nuclear agreement along with the aim of preserving it.

Rouhani also said the cooperation between Iran and the EU is aimed at settling many regional and international issues, and added: "Iran remains committed to the International Atomic Energy Agency monitoring process which still exists today and this will continue if it [Iran] does not face new circumstances."

The Iran nuclear accord, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was signed in 2015 between Iran and Russia, China, France, the UK and the US plus Germany.

Tensions have risen between the US and Iran since May 2018, when Washington unilaterally withdrew from the landmark deal.

The US has since embarked on a diplomatic and economic campaign to put pressure on Iran in order to renegotiate the agreement.

As part of its campaign, the US has re-imposed sanctions on exports of Iranian crude oil, which have severely affected Iran’s economy.