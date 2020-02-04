Share:

In summer of 2019, Iranian media outlets revealed details of a major cyber-espionage ring claimed to be run by US intelligence, saying that a total of 17 CIA-trained spies had been identified, publishing photo and video evidence of alleged US attempts to recruit Iranians to work against their government.

An individual accused of spying for the CIA in Iran has been sentenced to death, Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Ismaili said at a press conference on Tuesday. The spokesman said that the Supreme Court has upheld the capital punishment for the US intelligence officer for gathering classified data related to Iran's nuclear programme.

"Amir Rahimpour who was a CIA spy and got big pay and tried to present part of Iran's nuclear information to the American service had been tried and sentenced to death and recently the supreme court upheld his sentence and you will see it carried out soon", he said as quoted by Fars.

Ismaili also said that two other individuals accused of gathering intelligence for the CIA have been sentenced to ten and five years in prison respectively.

"Two ... CIA spies who were working under the cover of an organisation and charitable foundation have been identified, tried and sentenced to ten years in prison for spying and five years in prison for acting against national security", Gholamhossein Ismaili said.

The spokesman refused to disclose the name of the individuals since their sentences have not been finalised.

In June, Iran announced that it had broken up a major CIA "cyberespionage network" with help from the intelligence services of other countries. The country's judiciary later said that Iranian military personnel working for US intelligence would be executed for treason, while non-military personnel would receive long prison sentences.

On 5 January, Tehran announced that it would no longer comply with the limits of the Iran nuclear deal, which was set to considerably reduce Iran's nuclear programme and its stockpile of medium- and low-enriched uranium in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

The country announced that it would now start enriching uranium based on its technical needs and in a "peaceful" manner.

Trump signalled Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA on 8 May, 2018, reinstating harsh economic sanctions against Iran. Exactly a year later, Tehran announced that it had started to suspend some of its obligations under the nuclear deal.