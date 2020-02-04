Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 73,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,900 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.25 feet, which was 92.25 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,900 cusecs and outflow as 35,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1187.00 feet, which was 147.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,000 cusecs each. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46,000, 30,600 and 3,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.