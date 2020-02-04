Share:

The power supply of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has been made functional through newly built operational grid station of at a cost of Rs110 million in order sustain uninterrupted power supply to the health facility.

Postgraduate Medical Institute and Amiruddin Medical College Principal Professor Fareed Zafar on Monday appreciated the role of the Punjab government for the timely construction and duly completion of the new grid station. Principal Professor Fareed Zafar said the LGH would be powered through direct uninterrupted electricity of 132KV from the national grid station which would help save valuable medical devices from any voltage fluctuation.

He emphasised that the plan would to lead the cut in funds previously required for generator, resulting in lower requirement for budget level and fewer bills, which would mean that saved money would be spent on the welfare of patients.