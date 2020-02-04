Share:

LAHORE - Functioning of new Grid Station will help resolving issues of electricity tripping and outages at Lahore General Hospital, said Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute & Amiruddin Medical College Prof Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar on Monday. The grid station has been constructed at a cost of Rs110 million to ensure 132 kv electricity supply from National Grid. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar has thanked the Punjab Government, especially Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for enabling timely completion of the mega project that would help minimizing line losses and removing technical issues. He said that fluctuation due to excessive load was causing damage to valuable medical equipment. He said that this would help saving cost incurred on use of generator. He said that the saved amount would now be spent on the welfare of patients.