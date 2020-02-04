Share:

ISLAMABAD - Machinery group imports during first six months of current financial year reduced by 1.03 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, power generating machinery imports came down from $661,853 million in first six months of last financial year to $650,436 million of the same period of current financial year. During the period from July-December, 2019, imports of office machine incl.data proc equip: for infants reduced by 14.48% worth $196,239 million imported as compared the imports valuing $229,453 million of same period of last year, it added. Meanwhile, construction and mining machinery decreased by 36.71%.

,worth $82,175 million as compared the imports of valuing $129,841 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, agricultural machinery and implements imports also came down by 15.80%, valuing $51,693 million imported as compared the imports worth $61,391 million of same period of last year.