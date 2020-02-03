Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz criticised Ministry of Climate Change and Local Government Commission for creating hurdles in bidding process for a contract to collect garbage in the capital.

The said bidding process was cancelled last week by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in response to objections raised by the Ministry of Climate Change and the Local Government Commission.

However, Aziz has explained that the tender was not cancelled on the directions of climate change ministry or Islamabad Local Government Commission but it was called off because of the confusion created by these two bodies.

The 46th session of MCI was held under the chair of Aziz at Pakistan China Friendship Centre, which was attended by the elected representatives of Islamabad.

“International firms participating in the bidding process become confused once the ministry of climate change raises objection upon it,” he informed. He added, “We are in contact with these international firms and the process would soon be initiated again.”

He blamed that the incumbent government is creating hurdles in the way of prudent service delivery in Islamabad instead of providing required resources and support.

“MCI is an independent set up and any ministry other than interior cannot enforce its decisions while the local government commission is also bound to act with given powers only,” Aziz maintained.

While briefing about the cancellation of waste collection tender, the Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri informed the house that the tender was issued on the directions of court but they were forced to cancel the same after concerns raised by the ministry of climate change and the LG commission.

At present there is no garbage collection system in 32 out of Islamabad’s 50 union councils falling in rural areas while MCI in its advertisement sought the services for both rural and urban areas.

However, the Director Sanitation warned that the garbage collection system in urban areas is also on stake as the existing contract is going to expire in June 2020.

Meanwhile, members also lodged protest over excessive water conservation bill issued to the citizens and said that people are asking questions to us that how they pay such huge bills.

They were of the view that the house approved increase in the charges but only in the case of better service delivery, not in absence of basic facilities.

They said there is no water supply for several days even in winters while 70 per cent streetlights are out-of-order.

A Union Council Chairman Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan suggested that the water bills should be allowed to pay in instalments, as people are not comfortable in paying in one go due to prevailing inflation. The Mayor of Islamabad has called Director Revenue and directed him to allow public to pay bills in instalments.

Members also expressed their extreme displeasure on Chief Officer MCI Humyon Akhtar, who is also the Member Engineering CDA over his continuous absence for the proceedings of MCI.

The Mayor of Islamabad alleged that Akhtar is a front man of CDA’s Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed and he is taking directions from him.

The members demanded to appoint a regular chief officer instead of the incumbent.

The house was also informed that MCI has started courses for the training of waiters of hotels and restaurants for an effective and well-mannered hospitality to the citizens.