Radio Pakistan reports that the National Assembly is holding discussion on the prevailing situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Participating in the debate, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshek said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan. He said time warrants unity in our ranks to effectively and forcefully raise the plight of Kashmiri people at international level.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor regretted the silence of international human rights organizations on the situation in occupied Kashmir. He said the blatant human rights violations there are not tolerable to us. He said the entire nation is united on the issue of Kashmir.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said it is the first time that the world has accepted Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir dispute due to effective diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said the Prime Minister has exposed the Nazi inspired ideology of RSS. She said it is also our success that the UN Security Council has held discussions on the lingering dispute and the EU parliament prepared a draft resolution condemning in categorical terms the blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Deploring the atrocities unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, the Minister said the occupation forces are using rape as a weapon of war against the Kashmiri women. She said the UN needs to fulfill its obligations towards the resolution of Kashmir dispute. She said if the world body can resolve the East Timor issue then why cannot Kashmir?

Ali Gohar said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people will not go in vain and they will see the dawn of independence one day. Referring to the love of Kashmiri people for Pakistan, he said the Kashmiri people martyred by Indian forces are buried wrapped in Pakistani flags.

Shahnaz Baloch called for accelerating efforts to pressurize India to stop its human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said the extremist government in India should not misconstrue our desire for peace as our weakness. Referring to the war hysteria created by the Indian leadership, he said our nation is fully prepared to respond to any aggression. He said the Indian side should not forget the lesson taught by our air force to their force in the broad daylight last year.

Abdul Qadir Patel said nothing good could be expected from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is the same person who carried out massacre of Muslims in Gujarat. He said Modi’s politics is based on hatred and he is the enemy of Muslims.