Lahore (PR): Inauguration ceremony of 1st IGI Life Vitality Super League 2020, organised by Nine Sports was held in Aligarh Ground, Lahore. Former Pak Captain Mr. Aamer Sohail, IGI Life GM Business Development Mr. Azhar Piracha and Silkbank Head of Marketing and PR Mr. Hamid Mirza, were the leading dignitaries of the event. The Chief Guest Mr. Aamer Sohail appreciated Nine Sports for taking the initiative and acknowledged IGI Life along with other sponsors (Shakarganj, Dar Jewellers, Good Goodies) of the tournament for coming forward and contributing to the society. He also shared his views on Pak cricket and importance of taking long term view on things for betterment of cricket, upcoming Asia cup and what needs to be done at the ICC forum by PCB to counter the Indian narrative. Mr. Azhar Piracha thanked his management for coming forward and supporting this important CSR initiative. Mr. Hamid Mirza were also appreciative of the efforts of Nine Sports to arrange a competitive tournament for corporate sector with top class arrangements under directional support of Corporate Sports Pakistan (CSP). Talking on the occasion, Mr.Taimour Farooq Bhatti thanked the participants for actively taking part in the event. He encouraged youth to actively participate in these kind of events. The tournament boasts 8 high quality teams, 32 matches including playoffs with final to be played on Pak Day (23rd March).