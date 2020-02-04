Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Monday said Pakistan was an agrarian country and needed to focus on producing clean bio fuels aimed at meeting its energy requirements indigenously. “Around 41 percent electricity production of the country was based on imported fuels, which was not good for our energy security and affordability,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said while addressing a conference titled “Clean Fuels – Bio Fuels 2020 here. The conference was organised by the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division and attended by experts from leading energy departments and academia. Nadeem Baber said In coming days the national security will not only be limited to military capability but the importance Energy and food security will also increase, he said. Pakistan was an agrarian country and needed to focus on producing clean bio fuels aimed at meeting its energy requirements endogenously. Pakistan is blessed with the bio fuel which is a natural advantage from the Allah Almighty but it has been ignored and wasted so far,” he said. “We must stop doing that we need to start harnessing it,” he added. Mr Babar stressed the need for taking practical measures to adopt required measures to produce energy through alternative resources including biomass, adding it [bio fuels) had such a potential that it could become a central source of fuel in the country during next 10 years.