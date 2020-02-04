Share:

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Imran Khan along with a high-level delegation arrived here Monday on a two-day official visit to Malaysia. The prime minister was received by Malaysian Minister for Defence Mohamad Sabu and senior officials upon arrival at Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport. High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia Ms Amna Baloch and officers of the High Commission were also present. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood accompanied the prime minister. Prime Minister Imran Khan is undertaking the visit to Kuala Lumpur on the invitation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.