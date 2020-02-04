Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson for the Sindh government and the Provincial Adviser on Law, Environment Bar­rister Murtaza Wahab has said that the incompetent government of PTI has snatched bread from the mouth of the common man and hoarders are en­joying in this country.

Addressing a press con­ference here at Sindh As­sembly Building on Mon­day, Wahab said that in 17 months, Imran Khan made only promises and did nothing for the people.

“Now inflation in the country is in full swing. Due to the flawed poli­cies of the present government, the infla­tion has increased by fourteen percent,” he claimed.

He said it was for the first time that the gas cri­sis had affected Sindh, especially. “Now the flour crisis is raising its head. And the irony is that the sugar crisis has engulfed the entire country as well,” he bemoaned.

He added that for the first time in the history of the Pakistan, the State Bank had lost Rs.95 billion in revenue.

Answering questions of the journalists, he said that presently the crime rate in the province was highest in the past fifteen years. “This is an alarming situation for the masses of Sindh,” he added.