ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Monday decided to approach all provincial governments to launch collective efforts to tackle the threat of coronavirus in the country.

A statement released by PRCS said that a meeting of the Executive Committee chaired by PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq appealed to the provincial governments to identify hospitals in their respective regions, wherein, the PRCS will help the hospital administration in setting up isolation wards for any patients affected by the disease. The meeting reviewed in detail the ongoing projects of the PRCS, especially the awareness campaign launched to sensitise people about coronavirus. Under the campaign launched in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and other partners, awareness sessions are being arranged at different institutions to spread information about risks associated with the disease as well necessary precautions.

Professional training will be imparted to the medical staff and volunteers to handle the coronavirus threat.

The Executive Committee reviewed Vulnerability to Resilience (V2R) project being implemented by the PRCS in four districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It reaffirmed commitment to confront all challenges in timely and smooth implementation of the project and make it a complete success.

The committee decided to utilise a donation of $200,000 given by the Red Cross Society of China for rehabilitation of flood affectees of Balochistan, creating multi-faceted livelihood opportunities for them.

The Executive Committee also approved a 90-day blood donation plan envisioned by PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq. Under the plan, concerted efforts will be made to collect maximum blood donations in the wake of growing demand at the hospitals.