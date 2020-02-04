Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Ir­rigation Riaz Khan here on Monday direct­ed for collecting water samples from all districts across the province to ensure pro­vision of clean drinking water and control water borne diseases.

He issued these directives during a visit to Water Testing Laboratory of Irrigation De­partment situated at Hayatabad.

The special assistant was briefed by Chief Engr. North Abdul Sami and Chief Engr. South Naimatullah about the ongo­ing projects and steps taken by the depart­ment to check a water quality in various localities.

Special Assistant Riaz Khan inspected var­ious parts of the laboratories and appreci­ated performance of the staff. He assured that the latest equipments would be provid­ed to the laboratory to further enhance its efficiency.

He directed that procedure of collecting water samples should be completed at the earliest so that government could make nec­essary arrangements for removing hurdles during provision of clean drinking among people of far-flung areas.

KP govt to continue reforms in mineral sector: Arif Ahmed

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Min­erals, Arif Ahmedzai on Monday said the provincial government would continue re­forms’ process in mineral sector to resolve issues of local.

He was talking to MPA Arbab Jahandad who called on him here at his office and briefed him about mineral related problems being confronted by locals.

Ahmedzai said the government was tak­ing measures to give priority to local inves­tors in mineral resources in tribal areas, adding that such steps would empower the local besides generating employment op­portunities for youth.

He said the mineral sector has great po­tential of investments and revenue gener­ation and the government wanted to pro­mote the sector by empowering locals in the sector.

PARC-AZRC playing key role to boost agriculture sector in KP: Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan has said that Arid Zone Re­search Centre (AZRC), Ratta Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan playing a key role to boost ag­riculture sector in the province.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Muham­mad Yaqoob, MNA/Advisor to PM on Eco­nomic Affairs, Ajmal Khan Wazir, Spokes­person of KP government, Commissioner, RPO, D.I. Khan Division and DC, AC & DPO of D.I. Khan district.

Dr. Nouman Latif, Director (AZRC) D.I. Khan also told the chief minister that PARC-AZRC. D.I. Khan has also established a system of information provision, adviso­ry services and free veterinary camps fa­cility to farming community for effective cure for animal wounds/burns by appli­cation of herbal extracts and traditional medicines.

The chief minister was also briefed about Groundnut Experiments under tube well ir­rigated conditions, which was the first time cultivation of groundnut in the history of these areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Gar­lic and Onion Experiments at Riverine area, D.I. Khan were also brought into the notice of the CM.

The federal minister for Gilgit-Baltis­tan also appreciated the initiative taken by PARC in remote areas of KP for support of Provincial Agricultural Research System. Advisor to PM on Economic Affairs Sheikh Yaqoob said that he will soon visit AZRC, D.I. Khan in detail and would like to learn more about agricultural research under execution in the centre.

Later on, the chief minister unveiled a plaque regarding completion of the PARC-AZRC project with establishment of four Adoptive Research-cum-demonstra­tion Institutes in KP.

He congratulated the project director and team for such a great effort in KP and merged tribal districts in a fragile working environment.

The CM, federal minister, political elites and government officers in a press confer­ence said that PARC-AZRC station is playing a vital role for development of agriculture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ensur­ing food security at all levels in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.