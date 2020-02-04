Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,409.38 points as compared to 41,630.93 points on the last working day, with negative change of 1221.55 points (2.93%). A total of 203,139,320 shares were traded compared to the trade 193,866,160 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.143 billion as compared to Rs 7.912 billion during last trading day. Total 351 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Friday, out of which 43 recorded gain and 296 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 23,527,000 shares and price per share of Rs 12.84, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 12,737,500 and price per share of Rs 25.31 and Maple leaf with a volume of 11,931,000 and price per share of Rs 22..45.

Sapphire textile recorded the maximum increase of Rs 46.88 per share, closing at Rs 911.99 while Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs 39.96 per share, closing at Rs 705.96.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs 147.41 per share, closing at Rs 2309.54 whereas prices of Rafhan Maize decreased by Rs 127.67 per share closing at Rs6772.33.