Share:

KARACHI - Following a series of letters written by Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah to the federal government for the removal of Sindh Inspector General of Po­lice (IGP) Syed Kaleem Imam, now the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have sprung into action as the party’s Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh wrote to Sindh CM on Monday whereas Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly talked to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the on the same subject.

In his letter, Sheikh strongly condemned what he said the politicizing of the transfer of In­spector General of Police (IGP) Sindh. He told Sindh CM that he (the CM) had written three letters to the prime minister, in which he had complained to him that he was not fulfilling his promises.

He told Murad that his com­plaints were not genuine, since as an elected representative of people and member of the op­position, he reserved the right to answer and clarify the facts.

The PTI leader said as per his information, when the Sindh government started consulta­tions with the federal govern­ment over the IGP issue, the latter responded positively, as per the spirit of the pact of 1993 reached between the provinces and Centre. Sheikh said as the CM had decided to get transferred the IGP after consultations with his cabinet, Prime Minister Imran Khan too consulted with his cabi­net. “In the first meeting of the federal cabinet, dated Janu­ary 28, 2020, the matter of the IGP transfer was on top of the agenda. The cabinet decided to consult with the Sindh gov­ernor on the issue, since he represents the federation, but you (CM) refused to talk to the Sindh governor and started lev­eling baseless allegations,” the PTI leader wrote. Sheikh, in the letter, accuses Murad of play­ing a ‘Sindh Card,’ waging a war against the police department, and politicizing the issue of IGP transfer. Haleem Adil Sheikh writes the CM hurled threats at the Sindh IGP that he would teach him a lesson.