12 kg narcotics, weapons seized, 7 arrested

SARGODHA - Police have arrested seven accused and recovered massive quantity of narcotics and weapons from them.

The police spokesman Monday said during operation against drug pushers and criminals, the Sahiwal police team headed by Inspector Abdul Hameed had stopped a vehicle (LXZ-970) at Sahiwal Chowk police check post and arrested two accused including Tanveer Ahmad s/o Muhammad Hayat and Muhammad Zahoor s/o Manzoor Ahmad of Bhalwal Tehsil.

Police recovered 12 kilogram Heroin from secret places of the vehicle.

While Laksian and Midh Ranjha police teams had arrested five accused including Ejaz s/o Nawaz, Atif s/o Bati, Waqas s/o Mukhtar, Muhammad Shahzad s/o Babar Ali and Ahmad s/o Shera and recovered three guns 12 bore, one kalashnikov and one rifle 223 bore from them. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Man killed, two injured in road accident

SARGODHA- A man was killed,while two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Jauharabad police limits.

Police said on Monday that Fateh Hayat (45), resident of Hassanpur Tiwana along with his son Nayyer Abbas (16) and nephew Omar Daraz (17), was riding on a motorcycle on Khushab – Grout road when the two-wheeler collided with a donkey cart near Mangoor village.Consequently,Fateh died on the spot, while others two suffered injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured persons to THQ hospital. Police registered case.

Dacoit killed in ‘encounter’ with police

MULTAN - An alleged dacoit was killed during an encounter with police at Mauza Meeran Mohallah in Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police precincts late Sunday night.

According to police sources, the dacoit identified as Rafique, son of Sardar, was in police custody and a police party was bringing him to a place for recovery of a snatched motorcycle.

In the meantime, five to six persons allegedly started firing at the police party. The police retaliated the fire. In exchange of fire, alleged dacoit Rafique was killed due to a shot by his accomplices.

The police van was also damaged in the firing. However, the attackers managed to flee the scene.

Police said that deceased Rafique was involved in more than 31 cases of dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder and firing on the police.