Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said PM Imran Khan’s visit to Malaysia will strengthen economic ties between the two countries and solidify bilateral strategic partnership.

She he said Imran Khan’s second visit to Malaysia after assuming the office of the prime minister reflects growing ties between the two countries.

Firdous said the PM will apprise his Malaysian counterpart of the gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and emphasize on peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute. She said raising voice for plebiscite in occupied Kashmir by Malaysia is appreciable. She said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s stance on Kashmir presents him as a pro-justice world leader.

Later, addressing a launching ceremony of special songs “Jannat Na Jalaoo” and “Ay Khuda” on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day by Radio Pakistan, She said that Radio Pakistan played a vital role in every critical juncture and supported the nation both in the conditions of peace and war.

Appreciating the release of two songs by Radio Pakistan in expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, she said that these songs will help the world to understand the real situation of Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. She said these are also real emotions of the 220 million people of Pakistan in support of the Kashmiris’ movement.

She said the government has successfully internationalized the core issue of Kashmir through effective diplomacy. She said the Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and we will continue political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren till their freedom.

The Special Assistant said that Radio Pakistan has played an important role in highlighting the just struggle of Kashmiris.

Awan also appreciated Pakistan Television to visualize these songs released by Radio Pakistan to make it more resonate.

The SAPM said that Radio in only the medium which has access in Occupied Kashmir as there is no reach of other medium in the held valley. The event was attended by DG PBC Samina Waqar, Director News Abdul Hadi and other high officials of Radio Pakistan.

Samina said the Radio Pakistan is a symbol of political and social values of Pakistan. She said that Radio Pakistan has introduced new trends in the world of broadcasting.

Commenting on Kashmir movement, she said the Kashmiris are fighting for their political, religious and cultural rights and they rendered unprecedented sacrifices in this regard.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Information Secretary Akbar Durrani said that Radio Pakistan has a bright history in disseminating credible news and broadcasting historic themed Dramas. He said Kashmir issue is an unfinished agenda and it must be resolved as per aspirations of Kashmiris, according to the UNSC resolutions.