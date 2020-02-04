Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik Monday strongly opposed the bill seeking to increase two-fold increase in salaries of parliamentarians. Speaking in the Senate, he said that in the era of then Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan Shaheed, there was a pay commission mandated to revise salaries of the government employees from scale one to 22. He urged that there should be a commission to asses, determine and revise the salaries of government employees and also those who are working on daily wages and contract basis. He opposed the bill to increase salaries of parliamentarians saying it would not have a positive impact on the public who were passing through difficult times due to consistent inflation and price hike.