KARACHI - Positive Media Communications (PMC) organised a seminar here at the Movenpick Hotel.

The seminar, titled, “Tolerant Pakistan” dis­cussed ways to shun extremism from the country and bring about harmony. A panel, consisting of esteemed guests from various backgrounds, were invited to the session to speak about tolerance.

The panel was comprised of Italian Ambassa­dor to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo, former for­eign secretary Najmuddin Sheikh, Broadcast Jour­nalist Najia Ashar and Syed Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and Managing Director Jang Group. The session was moderated by Dr Tabassum Khan, SG Group of Companies chairman. The guests spoke at length about how Pakistan used to be a tolerant society and the dividends of peace and harmony.