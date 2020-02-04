Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government and USAID, in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah, signed on Monday an agree­ment for launching a project for the upgra­dation and rehabilitation of Waste Water System PIL-11 in Jacobabad city at the cost of $40 million.

Work on the upgradation of the system has already begun before signing of the agreement.

Prior to the PIL-11, the USAID had pro­vided a grant of $ 22 million to the Sindh government for a water supply scheme for Jacobabad to provide of 14.5 MGD of water to 350,000 people of the city.

“I am thankful to USAID for giving these water and sanitation schemes to the people of Jacobabad,” the chief minister said, and added the people of Jacobabad had a health institute (JIMS), water supply scheme and now they were getting waste water treat­ment scheme as well. “This is really a big day for the provincial government and the people of Jacobabad,” Murad said.

“Under the waste water management project, the USAID has provided 88 refuse vehicles, garbage lifting trolleys and other machinery which would be distributed very soon,” said Qazi Mustafa Jamal while briefing the meeting.

The waste water scheme includes all ter­tiary drains, rehabilitation, including treat­ment of waste water.

On behalf of the USAID, Mission Director Ms Julie Koenen and on behalf of the Sindh government P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem signed the agreement.

The chief minister said that a water sup­ply scheme would be inaugurated at a sim­ple ceremony in Jacobabad on March 27. “Some 2,000 water supply connections are being installed in different areas of the city through which over 350,000 people would be able to receive safe drinking water,” Mu­rad elaborated.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Advi­sors to the CM Murtaza Wahab, Mumtaz Jakhrani, acting consul general of USA Jack Hillmeyer, Programme Manager Qazi Mustafa Jamal, deputy commissioner Ja­cobabad and others.