In an recent interview, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan and Malaysia have exchanged views to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

He added that the two countries have also signed three agreements during the Prime Minister's ongoing visit to Malaysia. These include extradition treaty for extradition of criminals and fugitives between the two countries and social protection agreement to provide social reliefs to the Pakistani labor class in Malaysia.

Pakistan's remittances from Malaysia have also increased by thirty-five percent during 2018-19 and about 1.55 billion dollars are being transferred to Pakistan.

Earlier, on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan had left for a two-day visit to Malaysia to discuss the recent Kuala Lumpur Summit and a strategic economic partnership between the two nations.