Rahim Yar Khan-A wildlife inspector and his staff were held hostage and beaten up by a former MNA from Khanpur and his men for stopping them from hunting.

They were also filmed naked and violently beaten.

Suspects took their uniforms, and blew up government vehicle’s tyres. Wildlife staff called 15 for rescue. Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene, who rescued the wildlife staff and shifted them to Sheikh Zayed Hospital for treatment.

According to details, Wildlife Inspector Checkpoint No. 9 T-Chowk, Allah Nawaz, said at 7 O’clock in the morning on Monday, a former MNA from Khanpur, along with 25 people were hunting illegally in the guardian’s area near Abu Dhabi Checkpost. On being stopped from hunting, they tortured and robbed them. Senior Supervisor Abu Dhabi Checkpost Mohammad Yasin, supervisor Chakar Khan, driver Misri Khan, driver Manan, cook Khamisa and Ghulam Qader were beaten violently. They put off their clothes and started making videos. The accused called Wildlife Inspector Wildlife Allaah Nawaz there. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, who recovered the Wildlife staff and shifted them to the hospital for medical help.