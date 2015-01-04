Zardari to resume activities from 8th

LAHORE: Former president and PPP co-chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari, is expected to resume the political activities and party reorganisation from Jan 8. Zardari’s stay in Bilwal House is expected to span over many days during which he is also scheduled to meet party officer bearers at various level, top leaders and the workers.–Staff Reporter

Nawa-i-Waqt fund

LAHORE: The Nawa-i-Waqt fund for the stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh has received a donation of Rs48,000.

Mrs Farhat from Garden Town donated Rs30,000, while SA Jabbar from Allama Iqbal Town donated Rs5,000. Mian Naseem Ahmad from Dholanwal donated Rs3,000, while Muhammad Rasheed (Principal Islamia Model School) from Talagang donated Rs10,000.

Quran Khawani

Quran Khawani and prayers for the mother of former IGP Tariq Saleem Dogar will be held at Police Club Lahore on Sunday (today) at 3.00pm. She died on January 1, 2015 in Jhang and was buried the same day. The deceased was the wife of former District and Session Judge Late Ch Muhammad Hussain Dogar. She is survived by three sons including IGP (retd) Tariq Saleem Dogar, Prof Farooq Azam and Amjad Hussain Dogar Advocate.