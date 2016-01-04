LAHORE - Political parties are unable to resolve the issue of terrorism in the country due to their own agendas as well as their incapacity and incapability, speakers at a sitting said yesterday.

The sitting was held at TECH Society Club yesterday and addressed by senior jurist SM Zafar, Dr Muhammad Sadiq, Qayyum Nizami, Dr Hasibullah, Maj (r) Shabbir Ahmed and others.

“The sinister activities of some politicians over a long period of time have significantly eroded the moral fabric of the nation rendering it ineffective in raising its voice to change the ongoing system laden with corruption and maladministration,” the speakers said.

They added the rift between the federal government and the provincial government of Sindh on Rangers’ powers to eliminate terrorism was untimely as it would not be in the interest of Pakistani people. “We should not enter into the discussion of solving the crisis either by political solution or by administrative solution but should focus on the best and appropriate way of overcoming the problems of poor law and order as well as the terrorism on sustainable manner,” they urged.

“The operation by Rangers in Sindh is not an administrative but a political decision which must be carried out till the end results are obtained. Huge reforms in civil administration and police are essential preconditions for attaining lasting peace in the country.

“Nation is dissatisfied with the existing inadequacy of the parliament and the justice system without which the society will remain weak and will be forced to seek the help of army in the event of national crisis. If Rangers were not allowed to do their job till complete success, we should forget about the success of the National Action Plan,” they stated.

The speakers were of the view that nexus between terrorism and corruption must be broken completely in order to normalise the living conditions of masses. “This has to be accomplished with surgical operation with conscious support of the nation. Terrorism has become an international phenomenon whose effects will further complicate the situation if external onslaught is not blocked with full force,” they added.

The sitting endorsed the ongoing operation of the Rangers and demanded that the political parties should not create obstacles in achieving the desired results in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.