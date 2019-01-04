Share:

ATTOCK - Three under-trial prisoners escaped from police custody, however; two were re-arrested.

The incident occurred as a group of 5 under-trial prisoners were being taken back in prison van to Attock Jail after hearing of their cases in various courts of Taxila and Rawalpindi. Four cops led by a Sub-Inspector were guarding the prisoners, police sources said.

According to the sources, the prisoners identified as Rozi Toufail, Bilal, Hamza, Pervaiz and Mohsin were arrested by Taxila, Wah Saddar and Rawalpindi Police and were handed over to Attock police for their involvement in different cases. The police report suggested that as the prisoners were being taken back after hearing, they forcefully stopped the official van on way back to Attock near Shoukat Shaheeed road and three of them identified as Hamza, Pervaiz and Mohsin escaped after unlocking their hand cuffs. However, police re-arrested two of them, Hamza and Pervaiz.

Later, police authorities registered a criminal case against the cops guarding the prisoners identified as Sub-Inspector Khalid Mehmood, Azmat Mehmood, Ibrar Aslam, Khurrum Shahzad and Naveed Ahmed under section 223, 224 and 155C and Police Order 2002 for their negligence in official duty.

Police authorities are investigating that how the prisoners unlocked their handcuffs and door of the van before escaping from custody without any weapon while police had weapons including two sub machine guns (SMGs).

MUHAMMAD SABRIN