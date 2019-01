Share:

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on January 6.

According to the media reports Sheikh Mohammad, who is also deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, had accepted an invitation to visit Pakistan extended by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a telephonic conversation last year.

The crown prince will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. He is expected to announce investments in Pakistan.