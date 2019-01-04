Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider has ordered the early establishment of a new complex for the relocation of all the offices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot District Council from the existing crumbling buildings located at historical Sialkot Fort.

The DC visited the offices of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot District Council situated in the crumbling and cracked rooms in their ancient buildings, which were in the shambles with high fears of their sudden collapse as well.

The DC expressed grave concern over the miserable condition of the said buildings, and he ordered the concerned officials to find out any suitable state land for establishing the new complex and early shifting of all the offices of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot District Council in a bid to avert any untoward incidents.

DC said that the said buildings were in shambles and they were crumbling with the big cracks in the walls and even in the roofs of the offices. He said that there were high fears of collapsing of these buildings. He hailed the courage of the employees of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot District Council, who had been working and performing their official duties while sitting in their cracked and crumbling offices located at the historical centuries ancient Sialkot Fort here.

According to the details, all the offices of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot District Council were now lying crumbling, as the said ancient buildings had never been got repaired by any one since there construction several decades ago, located at Sialkot's historical fort, amazingly.

The ancient Sialkot Municipal Corporation, forest department offices, District Council offices, which were in shambles, now in a dire need of their urgent repairing or reconstruction to avert any untoward incident, in this regard.

According to the concerned officials of the Sialkot TMA, there were big cracks in the walls and roofs of all the offices in TMA building, as these cracked roofs and walls also present a look of water shower during every heavy rain, besides, raising the fears of collapse of these offices, which were now in shambles and very miserable condition as well.

The Sialkot buildings department had already declared these buildings as dangerous, advising the concerned officials of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot District Council ensure the early evacuation of these dangerous declared buildings in a bid to avert any untoward incident in future.

Most of their employees and officials preferably sit in the ground to perform their duties there instead of sitting in their crumbling offices there.