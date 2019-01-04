Share:

Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held here a seminar on application of new technology (3D printing) in academic programs.

The scholars and academicians during the daylong seminar were given detailed briefing on use of 3D printing in various sectors including engineering, architecture, industrial designing and construction. It was the part of the university’s new initiatives that aimed at bringing innovations in the teachings and learning system.

A student of electrical engineering in Case Western Reserve University, USA Badar Jahangir Kiani was the resource person at the seminar, arranged by the office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC). He gave basic review on the new technology and explained 3D printing process in academic pursuits.

The event was presided over by the University’s Registrar Dr. Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer who underlined the need of inducing new technology in the contents ‘delivery system. He assured that the university will facilitate its students to understand and implement the D-3 Printing in their academic programs. Other speakers including Dr. Naghama Nashid, Director ORIC spoke about the importance of 3D printing in modern era and its relevance to innovation, particularly in the context of new academic needs for ensuring quality education.