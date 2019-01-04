Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday summoned investigation officer of Chinese counsel attack case by January 11.

ATC-II judge conducted hearing of the case that was informed through the police report about the progress of the case.

On December 28, the IO had submitted an “A Class” report before the administrative judge of ATC, which stated that so far no evidence was collected none of the accused have been arrested as yet. After receiving the report, the administrative judge, however, transferred the case to ATC-II for further proceeding.

The IO pleaded the court to admit the report till the suspect was not arrested. The report mentioned the names of the suspects allegedly behind the attack and the IO requested to grant further time for their arrest and for evidence collection.

The police mentioned the name of Aslam alias Achoo as mastermind, who was said to be killed in Afghanistan, but the police failed to confirm such news in the court. The report stated that the flag of militant outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was recovered from the attackers who were killed during the encounter.

In his report, the IO failed to produce any evidence before the judge, he, however, presented some materials run on social media including video footages and text materials as evidence.

The court was informed that the national identity card (NIC) of a slain assailant, Abdur Razzaq’s was recovered from his possession and he was an employee of Balochistan agriculture department. The IO also stated that the home department of Balochistan government was approached for his criminal record.

A list of weapons and other explosive materials, was also presented before the court.

According to the prosecution, Baloch separatist leader, Hyrbair Marri, son of Baloch tribal chief, Khair Bukhsh Marri, is among the suspects. Other suspects, including Rehman Gul Commander Sheikho, Commander Munshu, Commander Sherol and others.

On November 23, 2018, armed assailants attacked on the Chinese consulate located in Clifton, killed four people in an hour-long shootout including two police guards and two visa applicants (a father and a son), and a security guard of the consulate was wounded after three attackers armed with sophisticated weapons, hand grenades and other explosives attempted to storm the building. However, security forces killed all the three militants before they could enter the consulate’s premises.

The Counter Terrorism Department registered an FIR 153/18 under sections of the Anti-terrorism Act, the Explosives Act and the Pakistan Penal Code and the Sindh Arms Act 2013. The FIR cites Hyrbyair Marri, Aslam Achu aka Miraq Baloch, Bashir Zaib, Noor Buksh Mengal, Karim Marri, Captain Rehman Gul, Commander Nisar, Commander Gaindi, commander Shaikhu, commander Sharif, commander Hamal, commander Munshi and Agha Sher Dil as the mastermind, abettors and leaders of the foiled attack.

REMANDED

An accountability court granted National Accountability Bureau 10-day physical remand of former deputy commissioner district Malir Kazi Jan Muhammad, an accused of embezzling.

The NAB produced the accused and pleaded the court to grant physical remand of the accused for interrogation, the court allowed the plea and directed the investigation officer to produce the accused on January 14 with the progress report.

A day earlier, NAB Karachi arrested the accused as he was wanted in an investigation regarding illegal disposal of 27 govt land in Sector 31 and 31, Scheme-33 Karachi.

According to the NAB prosecution, the suspect allegedly issued fake sanads / allotment orders as Deputy Commissioner Malir of fake Goth named Abdullah Shah Gazi Block F-II, in connivance with other revenue officials. The value of the land illegally disposed off by accused is worth Rs 2.5 billion. The accused is wanted in several other cases of NAB as well. The arrested accused would be produced before Accountability Court today for physical demand.