MIRPURKHAS - Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh has said that Sindh government is making all out efforts to overcome the drought-hit Tharparkar district as free of cost wheat distribution and ration bags were being provided to them with transparent manner.

He was talking to media on Thursday. Giving briefing regarding progress and government efforts to overcome the crisis of affected people of Tharparkar district, he said that in first phase wheat bags of 50 kilogramme to each family had been distributed to 2,46,927 families to support the drought-hit Thari families.

He further said that in 2nd phase 248,804 affected Thari families were provided wheat bags of 50 kilogramme to each family free of cost.

He told that in 1st phase, ration bags among 36,565 weak, pregnant Thari women were distributed and in 2nd phase 60,560 ration bags were given away to weak and pregnant Thari women to assist them making them able to face famine like condition.

The divisional commissioner further said that in all taluka hospitals of district Tharparkar 628 OPD of 5 years and above children were held. 37 children were admitted for treatment and 34 were discharged after completion of treatments of the children.

Abdul Waheed Shaikh expressed that from July 1, 2018 to 31 Dec 2018 67,202 children under 5 years and above were admitted in all the hospitals of the district for treatment. While under supervision of PPHI, 815 children were treated in 31 basic health units and 18 general dispensaries.

He told that veterinary camps were being held in 11 villages on daily basis for providing treatments and vaccines to the affected livestock in the district. He added that 23 affected cattle were treated while 7,336 cattle were vaccinated.