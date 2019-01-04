Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan local body government will complete its tenure by January 19.

In order to strengthen the local government system, the provincial cabinet has already passed a reform bill of the local government for formalising effective implementation and transferring the real power at grassroots level.

An official of the Balochistan Local Government (LG) and Rural Department told APP on Thursday that the provincial cabinet had approved the bill of the local government reforms.

He said the bill for reforms would be tabled in the coming session of provincial assembly to see major upheaval in the LG system. He said that the government was working to conduct the election expectedly in May this year.

He said the constitution required the provincial government to decentralise the government administration under Article 140-A so as to facilitate expeditious disposal of its business to meet the convenience and requirements of the public.

He said a strong and empowered local government system would contribute to work on ground level. He assured government’s full support for providing the basic framework which was pre-requisite for the success of local governments.

He added that according to the draft, mayor and chairman would be elected through direct election to make the exercise transparent, adding, these two top slots were the best options to secure the interest of the people of Balochistan.

He said in the suggested new and reformed draft of local body system, special seats would be reserved for the farmers. He said a strong and empowered local government would contribute to expand the space of development projects across the province.

He said the local bodies’ government would be provided a basic framework which was a prerequisite for its success.

District Chairman of Loralai Shams Hamzazai sharing his experience said that the province was facing financial issues throughout the tenure. In new reforms policy, the local government should be allocated fixed share of development funds for each and every district, he added.

He proposed that the incumbent government should establish a powerful local bodies’ setup to mitigate the long-standing grievances of general public. He asked for giving self-sufficient administrative and financial powers to the local government to provide a sigh of relief to people.