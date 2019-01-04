Share:

SIALKOT/ GUJRANWALA - Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Aatir Mehmood has stressed the need for the promotion of good mutual working relationship between the bar and bench for providing the early and easy justice to the poor, oppressed and needy people in the society besides curbing the menace of injustice.

He stated this while addressing the participants of annual dinner hosted by the Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) here. President Sialkot DBA Muhammad Irfanul Haq presided over the event. District and Session Judge (DSJ) Sialkot Malik Zulqarnain, ADSJs and civil judges were also present on this occasion.

LHC Justice revealed that both the judiciary and the lawyers’ community should play their pivotal role in ensuring smooth provision of justice and removing all the hurdles from this way.

He also stressed the need of making all out sincere efforts to provide better working atmosphere with a sole aim to dispense the speedy justice to the needy, poor and oppressed people at their doorsteps, saying that the pleasant atmosphere was also vital to bring betterment in mutual working between the bar and the bench as well.

Later, LHC Justice Aatir Mehmood visited the “Yaadgar-e-Shuhada” at Sialkot district jail and paid rich tributes to the judges who were martyred during an ambush with the prisoners-cum-captors in Sialkot jail tragedy on July 25, 2003(more than fifteen years ago). He also offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the slain judges as well.

Prisoners being imparted technical training

About 74 prisoners are availing technical training courses in Gujranwala Central Jail and after release from the jail they will be facilitated with jobs through the platform of Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Superintendent Jail Ch Asghar Ali told the media that Tevta have arranged many short courses in central jail including computer applications, motorcycle mechanic, motor winding, domestic tailoring and beautician for male and female prisoners. He said that office-bearers of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry have made a visit at the jail and inspected the technical classes. The chamber authorities have assured the jail administration of full cooperation to provide jobs to skilled prisoners after their release from the jail.

Illegal commercial buildings sealed

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) teams have sealed three commercial buildings for not fulfilling legal requirements and also having no NOC from the competent authority in Gujranwala. They also vacated state land from the land grabbers in Mandi Bahauddin.

ACE regional director Fareed Ahmed told the media that the owners of commercial buildings including Ajwa Centre Satellite Town, Plot No. 4 in front of Accounts Office and the plaza near Civic Centre were sealed for not producing NOCs from Municipal Corporation and other relevant departments.

Meanwhile, an ACE team vacated the state land from the land grabbers in Mandi Bahauddin. The influential persons with the collusion of Highway Department officers had been occupying the commercial state land for the last many years and constructed shops and flats there.