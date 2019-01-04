Share:

Rawalpindi - A British national of Pakistani origin has lodged a complaint with City Police Officer (CPO) while accusing a police inspector and his brother of grabbing his precious land forcefully and threatening him of dire consequences, informed official sources on Thursday. The CPO has forwarded the application to DSP Saddar Circle ordering him to launch an investigation into the allegations and to submit his report with CPO Office, they said. However, the police have been trying to put the matter under the carpet and to save the skin of the police inspector, they said.

According to sources, Masood Hussain, the British national and resident of Police Colony Rawat, has lodged a complaint with CPO Abbas Ahsan stating that he owned a piece of land at Moza Jonial at Chakbeli Mor along with GT Road, the value of which is millions of rupees. He alleged that the Inspector of Punjab Police Zahid Zahoor and his brother Zafar Zahoor hadapproached him to sale out the land at their hands which he refused. He said then the duo along with 25 armed men stormed his land on December 16, 2018 and took over the land by building boundary walls. The applicant said he had also obtained a stay order from a court of law against the illegal possession on his land but the grabbers had also crushed the court orders.

He said earlier he had lodged a complaint against the accused with Police Station Rawat but no action was taken against them. He appealed to the CPO to take legal action against the land grabbers and to register a case against them. CPO accepted the complaint and tasked the DSP Saddar Circle to probe the allegations and to submit his report. Nonetheless, the police have hushed up the issue and took no action against the accused. The applicant appealed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi to come forward to rescue his land from the clutches of land grabbers.

CPO Abbas Ahsan and DSP Saddar Circle Farhan Aslam were unavailable for comment. However, Naseer Uddin, ASI, stationed in PS Rawat, said that he had written a letter (Number 943-5A/31/12/18) to Tehsildar for demarcation of the disputed land. He said action would be taken in the light of report of Tehsildar.