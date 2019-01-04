Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the head office of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Thursday.

ACS (Home) and high officials accompanied him. He took a round of different sections of the agency and directed to early complete the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority building there. PFSA DG Dr Ashraf Tahir briefed to the CM about the working of agency.

While presiding over a meeting there, Buzdar commended the performance of the agency adding that forensic lab is playing an important role in criminal investigations.

“The role of this agency, with regard to scientific investigation of crimes, is fully-recognised, not only in Punjab but in the entire Pakistan.

He assured that project director of Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority will be appointed soon and directed the ACS (Home) to send a summary in this regard.

The CM announced lifting ban on recruitments to PFSA and said that a summary should be forwarded early for this purpose.

He also directed the ACS (Home) that a separate case should be forwarded to increase the allowances of scientists and their staff. Our government is with you and steps would be taken to solve the genuine demands. There would be no dearth of resources and PFSA will be provided every sort of cooperation, he added.

He directed that special attention should be paid to the training of prosecution department and police staff for bringing necessary improvements in criminal justice system. Refresher courses should also be conducted for the investigation police, he added.

Buzdar announced that scope of satellite centers of PFSA will be extended to the level of districts. It is sanguine that different countries of the world are also sending case samples to the forensic science lab for investigations and this shows their trust over the performance of this agency. I am pleased that work is being done in a professional manner, he added.

DG Dr. Ashraf Tahir informed the Chief Minister that labs of 14 forensic disciplines are working in PFSA while satellite stations have also been established in eight divisions of the province. As much as 458361 cases have been forwarded to us and out of them, 446581 case reports have been issued. Similarly, more than 16 thousand officials of law enforcement agencies have also been trained by the PFSA, he added.

He planted a tree and also visited the daycare centre.

Meanwhile, Buzdar sought a report about the murder of a seven-year-old child in Bhakkar. He has directed to early arrest the criminals. He also sought a report about the death of two women due to alleged negligence in THQ Hospital Chishtian. He directed the secretary health to present a detailed report.