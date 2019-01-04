Share:

KARACHI - A three-day cleanliness drive initiated in four districts of the city including South, West, Malir and East which are being looked after under the Solid Waste Management Board from Thursday, as per decision made in a meeting held under the chairman ship of commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, on Wednesday at his office.

Meeting was attended among others by Senior Officials of Water and Sewerage Board, all deputy commissioners, officials of District Municipal Corporations, and representatives of both Chinese companies

Changyie Kangjie sanitation company private limited will collect waste in South and East districts of the city. While Hangzhou Jinjiang will collect the garbage from Malir and West districts. The contractors are bound to carry out manual sweeping mechanical sweeping, mechanical washing of the roads, lifting of garbage from door to door free of cost in their assigned districts and to transfer to the Garbage Transfer Stations for further disposal to the land fill sites, the companies are also bound to put the Garbage containers and trash cans at various spots in their respective districts.

The meeting decided that a three day cleanliness campaign would be started in the different selected areas of four districts with the consultation of the respective deputy commissioners. Commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to monitor the work of lifting and disposal of garbage as per contract made with the companies being carried out. It was also decided that the deputy commissioners will submit their report on the performance of the companies with their comments to the commissioner in next meeting to be held next week, which will be forwarded to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali shah.