Share:

KHAIRPUR - A couple was shot dead by armed persons near Choundiko on Thursday.

According to details, some armed persons attacked the house of Abdul Karim Mohamdani at village Pir Bux Ghaho of taluka Nara and opened fire at the family members, resultantly Abdul Karim Mohamdani, 40, his wife Haseena Mohamdani died on the spot while culprits managed to escape.

According to Khenwari police, the deceased belonged to Kashmore and had made love marriage and migrated from Kashomre to village Pir Bux Ghaho. Khenwari police took bodies into custody and later shifted to Kotdiji hospital for autopsy. Police did not register the case of incident till filling of the story.

COP DIES IN ACCIDENT

One policeman died and 10 others wounded when a passenger coach collided with police mobile in Babarloi of Khairpur, on Thursday morning.

According to the details, the incident was occurred at Babarloi bypass near Khairpur when a speedy passenger coach hit with a police mobile. As a result one policeman driver of mobile vehicle Ghulam Miustafa Phulpoto died on the spot and 10 others including ASI Bilawal, cops Yakoob Ali, Nazir, Ghulam Hyder, Noman, Tahir and Khairal sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Khairpur and Sukkur civil hospital for medical treatment.

Baberloi police arrested coach driver and lodged case against him.